Man Arrested For Shooting Objectionable Videos Of Women Tourists In Jaipur: Police

A 34-year-old man was arrested while making objectionable videos of women tourists at Amber Fort in Jaipur.

The police also seized the phone of accused Suresh Kumar Yadav and recovered over 200 clippings of objectionable videos of girls and women shot at various tourist places.

The women did not know that they were being recorded, the police said after the arrest.

The man was spotted shooting videos of women at tourist places by a woman constable in plain clothes, Jaipur's Additional Commissioner of Police Rahul Prakash said.

Constable Prem Lata of Nirbhaya Squad, who was on duty at Amber Fort for monitoring anti-social elements, caught the accused after she noticed some of his unusual activities and checked his mobile phone in which there were many video clips of women tourists.

