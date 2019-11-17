Rajasthan Class 5 Student Allegedly Raped By Uncle On Sleeper Bus: Police

The girl, a student of Class 5, narrated the incident to her mother (Representational)

A minor was allegedly raped by her uncle in a sleeper bus when she was on her way to Rajasthan capital Jaipur along with her mother and a few relatives, police said on Sunday.

The girl, a student of Class 5, narrated the incident to her mother, who filed a complaint with the police on Saturday, police said.

She was returning home from Madhya Pradesh, along with her mother and the relatives, when the incident took place in Jaipur's Jawahar Circle area on Friday, police said.

A medical examination of the girl has been done and an investigation is underway, an officer said.

