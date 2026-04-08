A man from Bikaner in Rajasthan is making headlines across the world, and not for the usual reasons. Girdhar Vyas, a local resident, has grown what he claims to be one of the longest moustaches in the world, measuring approximately 40 feet in total length, with 20 feet on each side. The remarkable measurement was recently confirmed using a measuring tape, producing a figure that has left many astonished.

Vyas is now preparing to formally register his achievement with the Guinness Book of World Records. While several individuals have previously laid claim to the title of the world's longest moustache, it is Vyas and his extraordinary facial hair that are the talk of Bikaner at present.

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Video | 40 Feet and Still Growing: Bikaner's Moustache King Aims for Guinness World Record pic.twitter.com/uKck8ZfRT8 — NDTV (@ndtv) April 8, 2026

What began as a personal passion has grown into something far larger. His moustache has become a symbol of Rajasthan's rich culture and tradition. Whenever domestic or foreign tourists visit Bikaner, getting a photograph taken with Girdhar Vyas has become something of a ritual. His moustache has turned into a notable attraction in its own right.

Rajasthan is already celebrated worldwide for its majestic forts, grand havelis, colourful attire and vibrant cultural heritage. Bikaner, in particular, holds a special place within that legacy. Through his moustache, Vyas is not only preserving that heritage but actively carrying it to a global audience.

Vyas has also made his presence felt on several international platforms, showcasing the proud Rajasthani tradition of beards and moustaches to the world. His moustache today is no longer just a story of a potential record. It has become an example of pride, tradition and identity, one that is putting Bikaner's name on the world map.