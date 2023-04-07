UAE Rejects Extradition Of Corruption-Accused Gupta Brothers: South Africa

South Africa said Friday that the United Arab Emirates had turned down its request to extradite two brothers accused of orchestrating industrial-scale corruption.

"We learnt with shock and dismay that the extradition hearing (for business tycoons Atul and Rajesh Gupta) had been concluded in the Dubai Court on the 13 February 2023 and our extradition request was unsuccessful," Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said in a statement.

