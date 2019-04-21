Andhra Tourists, On Sri Lanka Tour, Escape Narrowly After Blast In Hotel

Sri Lanka Blasts: The group was staying at Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo when the bomb went off (AFP)

Five persons from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district had a narrow escape in the serial bomb blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Sunday, killing over 200 people.

Amilineni Surendra Babu, who is the head of a construction firm, sustained minor injuries while his friends escaped unhurt when a bomb went off at Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, where they were staying.

The group, which was on a tour to Sri Lanka, was having breakfast at the hotel when a bomb ripped through the premises.

In the stampede that followed, Surendra Babu sustained minor injuries.

The group later moved to a safer place. Some pictures of the injured were posted on the social media.

However, their passport and other documents remained with their luggage in their hotel rooms.

A police officer in Anantapur district said they did not succeed in contacting the businessmen as the communication network in the island nation was down after the serial blasts.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.