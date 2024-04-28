'No Country Is Perfect': Physics Wallah Urges Indian Students At Harvard, Stanford To Return

Founder and CEO of Physics Wallah, Alakh Pandey, urged Indian students studying in the US to come back to the country and work for its development. Not only did he urge Indian students to return to the country, but also added that those who cannot come back should “directly or indirectly” contribute to the country's progress.

On Friday, Mr Pandey shared a post on Instagram, revealing that he was recently invited to “Harvard University, Stanford University and University Of California”, as a guest speaker. He shared this in a detailed note attached to a series of pictures of his time on the campus of prestigious universities.

The opening frame shows Mr Pandey posing outside the Harvard Business School. In another picture, he is seen posing with Indian students.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Jai Hind. Hume Harvard University, Stanford University & University Of California me as a Speaker Invite kiya gaya. Waha Indian Students ko Bharat Vapas aakar ya Vaha rehkar bhi Bharat k lie Directly or Indirectly Contribute krne k lie Motivate kia. Ha humare Desh me bhut kamiya hai, Par koi bhi Desh Perfect Nahi hota. But Jarurat hoti hai Desh ke Youth ki use Better banane k lie. Vande Mataram. [I was invited to Harvard University, Stanford University & University Of California, as a speaker. There I motivated the Indian students to directly and indirectly contribute to India by returning back to the country or even while staying there. Yes, there are many shortcomings in our country, but no country is perfect. But it is necessary for the youth of the country to make it better].”

Last November, the ed-tech firm Physics Wallah reportedly terminated up to 120 employees due to performance issues. This was after the company in a statement said that less than 0.8 per cent of its total workforce will be impacted due to the review exercise.

CHRO of Physics Wallah, Satish Khengre said in a statement, “At PW, we regularly assess performance through mid-term and end-term cycles. For the cycle ending in October, less than 0.8 per cent of our workforce, ranging from 70 to 120 individuals with performance concerns-may be asked to transition. Our primary focus remains on fostering a dynamic, high-performing team. We plan to hire an additional 1,000 employees in the next six months.”

Physics Wallah has around 12,000 employees.