Meet 6-Year-Old Simar Khurana, World's Youngest Videogame Developer

A six-year-old girl has been featured by Guinness World Records (GWR) as the world's youngest videogame developer. Simar Khurana was 6 years and 335 days old when she created her first videogame. The Ontario, Canada, resident started learning coding three classes a week. Her age shocked other coders who found it hard to believe that a Simar could enter the world of computer programming. But her father Paras Khurana kept looking for a teacher and found one to help her start coding.

"Simar learnt math on her own by watching YouTube videos. While in Kindergarten, she was able to do Grade 3 maths. She was making crafts and games with whatever she had, sometimes just out of waste paper," Mr Khurana told GWR.

"I felt that she would naturally excel at coding as she had an ideal combination of skills. So, I got her to try a demo coding class which she loved!" he added.

The first game that Simar created was called Healthy Food Challenge. She came up with the idea after a doctor asked her to stop eating junk food.

"The doctor said I have to eat healthy, so I decided to make a game about healthy food and junk food," she told GWR.

Simar wants to help children like her learn the differences between healthy and unhealthy food, as well as why we shouldn't eat too much junk food.

She loves mathematics and coding and want to be a game developer after growing up.

Simar said she is very happy with the Guinness World Record and didn't say no to the possibility of attempting more records in the future.