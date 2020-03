When police arrived at the scene, the found the two men with abdomen wounds. (Representational)

Two Indian expats in Kuwait ended up stabbing each other after an argument between the two turned violent, a media report said.

The incident took place in Salmiya area, the Arab Times said in the report on Sunday.

When police arrived at the scene, the found the two men with abdomen wounds. They were taken to a hospital.

Sources said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the argument was over a debt.