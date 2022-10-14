Indian Student From Agra Stabbed 11 Times In Sydney, Critical; 1 Arrested

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. (Representational image)

An Indian student in Australia is in hospital after being stabbed 11 times last week in a brutal knife attack that his family alleges was a hate crime.

Shubham Garg, 28, pursuing a PhD from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, was attacked on October 6. He is said to be critical.

His parents, who live in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, have been trying to get a visa to travel to Australia.

Shubham went to Australia on September 1 after graduating from IIT-Madras.

According to Australian media reports, Shubham was approached by the man on a street at around 10.30 pm on October 6. The man allegedly demanded cash and threatened him. When he refused, the attacker stabbed him repeatedly before running away.

Shubham suffered multiple wounds to his face, chest and abdomen, reports say. In that state, he managed to go to a nearby house, and was taken to hospital.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. The attacker wasn't known to Shubham, according to reports.

Sources told NDTV there is no evidence that it was a racist attack.

Shubham needed several surgeries, his sister Kavya Garg said in tweets appealing to the government to help the family with emergency visas.

"My brother Shubham Garg, 28, from UP, was brutually attacked in Sydney, Australia 11 times with knife and he is in critical condition. We seek your immediate help in this matter and emergency visa to family member to look after him," Kavya Garg posted on Wednesday, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Yesterday, she tweeted: "Update!! My brother is going through multiple operations and doctor said that infection is spreading in body. Requesting @narendramodi for urgent help on this matter."

After the family's appeal, the government has stepped in.

"The Indian consulate in Sydney has provided consular assistance to the individual. The Australian High Commission is assisting with the facilitation of a visa for a family member," a spokesperson of the Australian High Commission told NDTV.