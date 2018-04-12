Indian Man Jailed In Dubai For Emailing Porn Clips To Teen, Molesting Her

The teenage girl's mother, also from India, was checking out on her email when she realised that her daughter had received a number of e-mails containing porn clips in August 2017.
When the mother confronted her daughter, she told her that the 27-year-old family friend had been constantly touching her indecently during visits and had emailed her indecent clips, the Gulf News reported.
The accused had appealed his primary judgement and asked the Appeal Court to acquit him. But he lost his appeal yesterday and was sentenced to three months in jail, the report said.