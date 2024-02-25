Indian Man Dies In New York Fire, Residents Seen 'Jumping Out Of Windows'

Seventeen others were injured and dozens of people displaced in the fire. (Representational)

A 27-year-old Indian man died in a deadly fire incident in New York's Harlen on Friday. The Indian Embassy in New York identified him as Fazil Khan and said they are in touch with his friends and family.

Saddened to learn about death of 27 years old Indian national Mr. Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in an apartment building in Harlem, NY. @IndiainNewYork is in touch with late Mr. Fazil Khan's family & friends.

We continue to extend all possible assistance in… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) February 25, 2024

"Saddened to learn about death of 27 years old Indian national Mr. Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in an apartment building in Harlem, NY. India in New York is in touch with late Mr. Fazil Khan's family & friends. We continue to extend all possible assistance in reparation of his mortal remains to India," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

A lithium-ion battery caused a deadly fire at a Harlem apartment building on Friday, CBS News cited the local fire department as saying.

Seventeen others were injured and dozens of people were displaced in the fire that witnessed dramatic rope rescues.

Narrating the tragedy, a local Angie Ratchford said, "The fire was at the top and people were jumping out of the windows." Akil Jones, a resident, said he and his father escaped the fire with only his phone and his keys.

To save their lives, the residents of the St. Nicholas Place apartment building were forced to jump or use the fire escape.

A total of 18 people were rescued. Of the 12 admitted to a local hospital, four remain in critical condition, CBS News reported.

Following the incident, a 'full vacate' order has been issued by the Department of Buildings and the Red Cross is assisting dozens of people with temporary housing at a school nearby.

"On the third floor, one of the apartment doors was left open where the fire was. The fire was so intense, flames were coming out that door and blocking the stairwell," said Fire Department Chief John Hodgens.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)