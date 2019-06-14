Indian Man Arrested In Nepal For Possessing Narcotic Drugs: Police

He was arrested along with his Nepalese accomplice, identified as 28-year-old Rohit Shrestha, police said, adding that 54 kg hemp was recovered from their possession.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: June 14, 2019 21:39 IST
The 44-year-old man was identified as Sanjaya Mahato, a resident of Bihar's Raxaul. (Representational)


Kathmandu: 

An Indian man was arrested and 54 kg narcotic drugs recovered from him in central Nepal on Friday, police said in Kathmandu.

The incident took place at Hetauda city. The 44-year-old man was identified as Sanjaya Mahato, a resident of Bihar's Raxaul district.

He was arrested along with his Nepalese accomplice, identified as 28-year-old Rohit Shrestha, police said, adding that 54 kg hemp was recovered from their possession. 

In a similar incident, police arrested a US national from Tribhuvan International Airport for carrying hashish.

The man identified as 46-year-old William Heron was arrested during a security check while he was boarding a Bangkok-bound flight of the Nepal Airlines. 

Police recovered 5 kg hashish from his luggage.

