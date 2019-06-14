Indian Man Arrested In Nepal For Possessing Narcotic Drugs: Police

An Indian man was arrested and 54 kg narcotic drugs recovered from him in central Nepal on Friday, police said in Kathmandu.
The incident took place at Hetauda city. The 44-year-old man was identified as Sanjaya Mahato, a resident of Bihar's Raxaul district.
He was arrested along with his Nepalese accomplice, identified as 28-year-old Rohit Shrestha, police said, adding that 54 kg hemp was recovered from their possession.
In a similar incident, police arrested a US national from Tribhuvan International Airport for carrying hashish.
The man identified as 46-year-old William Heron was arrested during a security check while he was boarding a Bangkok-bound flight of the Nepal Airlines.
Police recovered 5 kg hashish from his luggage.