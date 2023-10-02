Indian Billionaire Harpal Randhawa, 22-Year-Old Son Killed In Zimbabwe Plane Crash

The incident occurred when their private plane crashed near a diamond mine

Indian billionaire and mining tycoon Harpal Randhawa and his 22-year-old son Amer were among six people who died in a plane crash in Zimbabwe on September 29, as per a PTI report. The tragic incident occurred when their private plane crashed near a diamond mine in southwestern Zimbabwe after experiencing a technical fault

Notably, Harpal Randhawa is the owner of RioZim, a diversified mining company producing gold and coal as well as refining nickel and copper. Mr Randhawa also founded the $4-billion private equity business GEM Holdings.

The mining tycoon and his son were traveling in a Cessna 206 aircraft, privately owned by RioZim. They were en route from Harare to the Murowa diamond mine when the accident happened. The single-engined aircraft crashed near the Murowa Diamonds mine, which is partly owned by RioZim. All passengers and crew onboard died in the accident.

Filmmaker Hopewell Chinono, a friend of Mr Randhawa, condoled his death on X and wrote, ''I am deeply saddened with the passing of Harpal Randhawa, the owner of Rio Zim who died in a plane crash in Zvishavane. 5 other people including his son who was also a pilot, but a passenger on this flight also died in the crash.''

Here's the tweet:

I am deeply saddened with the passing of Harpal Randhawa, the owner of Rio Zim who died today in a plane crash in Zvishavane.



5 other people including his son who was also a pilot, but a passenger on this flight also died in the crash.



I first met Harpal in 2017 through a… pic.twitter.com/A0AGOaR3sw — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) September 29, 2023

''He was very generous with life advice, and very humble for the wealthy man that he was. Through him, I met many people in the business, diplomatic, and political worlds. My thoughts are with his wife, family, friends, and the Rio Zim community. Rest in Peace, your works and love for Zimbabwe will be your lasting legacy,'' he added.

Mr Chinono also put up a tweet informing of the memorial service for the father-son duo.

The family of Harpal Randhawa who died with his son Amer on Friday in a plane crash, respectfully invite all his friends and associates to celebrate his life and that of his son Amer at a memorial service at Raintree on Wednesday the 4th of October, 2023.



Arrival time is 3PM.… pic.twitter.com/cWF0kPhe7G — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) October 1, 2023

Meanwhile, the local community and law enforcement agencies are working together to manage the aftermath of the plane crash.