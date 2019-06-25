Hyderabad Man Dies Of 'Heart Attack' After Accident In San Francisco

Hyderabad man was killed in a road accident in San Francisco

A Hyderabad man was killed in a road accident in San Francisco on Sunday.

He was identified as Syed Waseem Ali, who used to live in Walnut Ave.

"Syed Waseem Ali was travelling in a car along with another person yesterday. When he reached the intersection of Third Street, Bay View District, San Francisco, a speeding car from another direction hit his car. Waseem got down from the car and collapsed due to cardiac arrest," said Syed Waseem Ali's brother Mubeen.

Waseem's family is seeking government's help to get them to the US to cremate the body there as it may take a few days for mortal remains to reach Hyderabad.

