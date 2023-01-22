Zomato User Flags Food Delivery Scam, CEO Says 'Working To Plug Loopholes'

An entrepreneur has claimed he was informed by a food delivery agent at Zomato not to pay online when he orders next and also advised him on how to cheat them, alleging massive fraud by the agents at the company.

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has taken note of the man's post and said: "Aware of this. Working to plug the loopholes".

Vinay Sati, the entrepreneur, said he got "goosebumps" hearing what scam is happening at Zomato.

Mr Sati said he had ordered burgers from Zomato a few days ago and when the agent arrived he told him, "Sir, don't pay online next time."

"He said that next time when you will order food worth 700-800rs through COD (Cash On Delivery) you only have to pay 200rs for that. I will show it to Zomato that you have not taken the food but will also give you the food you ordered," Mr Sati said in a Linkedin post quoting the delivery agent.

"Aap bas mujhe 200rs, 300rs de dena or 1000rs ke khane ke maje lena (You just pay me Rs 200, 300 and enjoy food worth Rs 1,000)," Mr Sati further quoted the agent.

Faced with this, the entrepreneur said he had two choices: to enjoy the offer or expose the scandal.

"And Being an entrepreneur, I chose the second option," he said.