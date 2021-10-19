Zomato Reinstates Agent In Customer Row, Adds 'Tamil Nadu, We Love You'

Within hours of restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato sacking an employee for calling a customer from Tamil Nadu a "liar" and urging him to "learn Hindi", the company founder tweeted saying they are reinstating the person underscoring that the "level of tolerance and chill" needs to be much higher in the country.

For good effect, company founder Deepinder Goyal added "Tamil Nadu, We love you".

A tweet from a user who goes by the handle "@Vikash67456607" triggered a major Twitter backlash, with the hashtag "Reject_Zomato" becoming a top trend.

The company, in its detailed statement, tried to soften the hurt with a Vanakkam, a Tamil greeting and urged people not to reject Zomato.

"We are sorry for the behaviour of our customer care agent, we have terminated the agent for thier negligence towards our diverse culture. The termination is in line with our protocols, and agent's behaviour was clearly against the principles of sensitivity that we train our agents for on a regular basis (sic)," said the company in a statement in both English and Tamil.

"This customer care agent's statement do not represent our company's stance towards language and diversity," the company underlined distancing itself from the actions of the employee.

Shortly thereafter, as the furore and anger around it intensified, the company founder termed it an "ignorant mistake" and announced that the person was reinstated.

"An ignorant mistake by someone in a support centre of a food delivery company became a national issue. The level of tolerance and chill in our country needs to be way higher than it is nowadays. Who's to be blamed here?" he said, adding that it is something the person can learn going forward.

Mr Goyal underscored that the call centre agents are young people and are not experts on languages and regional sentiments.

"Having said that, we should all tolerate each other's imperfections. And appreciate each other's language and regional sentiments. Tamil Nadu – we love you. Just as much as we love the rest of the country. Not more, not less. We are all the same, as much as we are different," he said.

The episode took a political colour with DMK leader Kanimozhi wading into the controversy.

"Tamilians needs no lesson on who is Indian. It's not a must for customer to know Hindi/English. It should be mandatory for support centres to speak in the state's language," said Kanimozhi.

The company has pointed to roping in well-known Tamil musician Aniruddh Ravichandran as its local brand ambassador.

It further said that it is readying a Tamil version of the app and a local Tamil call support centre in also coming up in Coimbatore.

Customer Vikash had alleged that when he called to report a missing item from the food he had ordered he was told by customer care that it can't be done as "I didn't know Hindi".

"Ordered food in zomato and an item was missed. Customer care says amount can't be refunded as I didn't know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil," he said.

He attached screenshots showing the insensitive comments.

"For your kind information Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit," the customer care told the person.

India, however, does not have a national language. The country has 22 official languages.