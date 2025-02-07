"Guys, Eternal Is...": What Zomato Said On Rebranding Firm, App Amid Buzz

Zomato's announcement to rebrand itself as "Eternal Ltd" triggered a storm on social media and elicited a range of reactions over the name change, prompting the food and grocery delivery major to clarify that only its parent company will be renamed.

The company's food delivery business Zomato will remain the same, along with the app, CEO Deepinder Goyal said.

"We would like to rename Zomato Ltd., the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd)," Mr Goyal said in a letter - he shared on X on Thursday - to all shareholders.

Mr Goyal also said that Eternal will comprise four major businesses (as of now) - Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure.

"When we acquired Blinkit, we started using 'Eternal' (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there," he said.

"This isn't just a name change; it is a mission statement. A reminder etched into our identity that we will endure - not because we are here, but because we need to get there," he added.

As the confusion over the name change persisted on Friday, Zomato posted on X: "guys eternal is the parent company - the app will remain zomato."

In a letter to the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited on Thursday, Zomato Ltd said the company's board of directors have approved the change in the name of the company from Zomato Limited to Eternal Limited. "Please note that this change is subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other applicable statutory authorities, as required," the regulatory filing said.

The announcement, however, sent social media into a frenzy, with some users questioning the need for a name change.

"It's refreshing to see the name of the company change to Eternal. But let Zomato be Zomato (I mean the app)," Joe Alan, a user, said

Another user, Mihir Modi, said: "customers be like: 'bas khana time pe aajaye, naam chahe 'Eternal Bhookh' rakh lo!".

Several netizens also took refuge in memes to cope with the development.

Mr Goyal, in his letter to the shareholders, said Zomato is an "accidental company". "It was born out of a simple desire to serve, and over time, it became a business. And the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary," he said.

"A company has multiple founding moments, and I hope this change (in name of parent company) is another one in our journey into the future," he added.