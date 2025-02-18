No-Code, AI-Powered, Cost-Effective: Zomato Launches AI Platform Nugget

Zomato has introduced Nugget, an AI-powered customer support platform, to help businesses automate and manage customer interactions without coding. The announcement was made by Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Eternal (Zomato's parent company), through an X post on Monday. "More exciting launches coming soon," he added.

What is Nugget?

Nugget is an AI-powered, autonomous customer support solution that does not require coding or a development team. Designed to resolve up to 80 per cent of queries autonomously while reducing resolution time by 20 per cent, the platform has been in development for the past three years as an internal tool, said Mr Goyal.

Currently, Nugget handles over 15 million support interactions per month for Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure. Following its success within Zomato's ecosystem, the platform is now being opened to businesses worldwide. Mr Goyal said that 90 per cent of companies that tested Nugget opted to sign up.

Zomato Labs' First Product

Nugget is the first innovation from Zomato Labs, an incubator focused on in-house technological advancements. The AI tool is designed to learn and adapt in real-time, making it suitable for various industries beyond food tech.

Key capabilities of Nugget

Intelligent conversations for seamless customer interactions.

AI-powered image classification to enhance issue resolution speed.

Automated quality audits for improved efficiency.

Voice AI agents and agent co-pilot features to assist human agents.

Fluid integrations with existing support systems.

Zomato is positioning Nugget as a cost-effective alternative to legacy customer support providers. In an effort to attract businesses, Zomato is offering the platform for free to founders stuck in contracts with legacy providers.

While financial details remain undisclosed, Mr Goyal said that Nugget is designed to be a low-cost, scalable solution with 99.99 per cent uptime. Businesses interested in using the platform can sign up via nugget.zomato.com.