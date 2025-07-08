YSR Congress Leader's Derogatory Remarks Against Woman MLA Sparks Row In Andhra

Andhra Pradesh is covered in a political storm after former YSRCP MLA Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy made derogatory comments against the sitting Kovuru MLA, Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy.

The controversial remarks are being linked to unidentified people ransacking Prasanna Kumar Reddy's residence in Nellore last night, though the Kovuru MLA has denied any involvement in it.

The incident happened after a YSRCP constituency-level meeting in Padugupadu village, Kovur, yesterday, where Prasanna Kumar Reddy launched a personal attack on MLA Prashanthi Reddy.

Making derogatory and crude insinuations about her marriage to Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, he said she had blackmailed and threatened him into marrying her, and he "had fallen into the trap of a borewell."

The six-time MLA took it upon himself to advise the Nellore MP that his life was under threat because of his wife. "You have thousands of crores worth of assets. People think you are a rich and intelligent man. You be careful. You could be killed inside or outside your house," he said, dishing out unsolicited advice.

The video went viral, sparking outrage across the Kovur constituency and outside. Women took to the streets, demanding that Prasanna Kumar Reddy be barred from entering the area. Women leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have since filed a formal complaint against him at the Kovur Police Station.

TDP national general secretary, Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh slammed the YSRCP Leader for insulting MLA Prashanthi Reddy and blamed Jagan Mohan Reddy for setting a wrong precedent of disrespecting women.

Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy has said he stands by the remarks he made about the Kovur MLA on Monday and has refused to retract his comments or apologise. Mr Lokesh strongly condemned the derogatory remarks, calling them "insulting, unlawful, and disgraceful."

"Why do YSRCP leaders have such hatred towards women? Academic degrees alone are not enough; basic decency and etiquette are important," Mr Lokesh said.

The public targeting and character assassination of a woman MLA in a public gathering is a huge crime, he added.

Mr Lokesh also accused YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy of setting a poor example by distancing himself from his mother and sister. "It seems these leaders are following in the footsteps of Jagan Reddy, who cast aside his mother and sister. They think it's acceptable to belittle women in public."

"This is not Jagan's jungle raj where one can get away with slandering women. The current government stands firmly with women and will not tolerate such abusive behaviour," Mr Lokesh warned.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said the YSRCP have no respect for women and added that the YSRCP was a serial offender that has insulted women multiple times.

She questioned how someone "who doesn't respect his mother and sister can be called a leader. Women MLAs deserve respect," she said, strongly condemning former MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy's derogatory comments against MLA Prasanthi Reddy.

She wondered whether Jagan Mohan Reddy cares more about power than values, insinuating about his strained relations with his mother andvsister. She claimed that women were afraid to enter politics because of the alleged toxic environment created by YSRCP.

The state home minister demanded to know whether the YSRCP's women leaders support Prasanna Kumar Reddy's comments and asked why he hasn't been suspended yet.

The backlash had intensified on Monday night itself when Prasanna Kumar Reddy's residence in Savithrinagar, Nellore, was attacked.

Furniture, vehicles, and other property were vandalized. Though the former MLA was not home at the time, his mother was at the residence.

Following the attack, senior YSRCP leaders, including former minister Anil Kumar Yadav and MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy, visited the damaged residence and strongly condemned the act of violence. They, however, also pointed fingers, alleging that Kovuru MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy and MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy were behind the attack, either directly or through their followers.

"This is an act of political vendetta and an attempt to intimidate," stated MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy, demanding an attempt-to-murder case be registered against those responsible. "Such a culture of violence has no place in a democratic society."

Kovuru MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, while condemning the attack on Prasanna Kumar Reddy's house, denied any involvement.

"I have no connection to the attack on Prasanna Kumar Reddy's house," she asserted. "Prasanna Kumar Reddy spoke about my character obscenely. I don't know if my fans or women who couldn't stomach his comments attacked him." She emphasized that her criticism has always been political, not personal.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also condemned Prasanna Kumar Reddy's remarks. He criticized the former MLA for insulting women's dignity and using degrading language, questioning whether personal lives should be subjected to such public attacks.

District police chief G. Krishna Kant told NDTV they increased police presence so that no law and order issue arises.