YSR Congress Gets Notice Over 'Illegal Construction' Of Another Party Office

An under construction central office of YSRCP being demolished, at Tadepalli

Hours after its central office was demolished in Tadepalli, the YSR Congress party received another notice from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) over the "illegal construction" of another party office in Vizag.

In its letter to the YSR Congress, GVMC Corporation officials objected to the construction of two acres of land at Yendada in Visakhapatnam district in survey number 175/4 without permission.

"You have applied for permission to Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) instead of GVMC, as the area falls under its limits," the letter stated.

The Zone-2 Town Planning Officer has put notices on the YSRCP office that if a proper explanation is not given on this matter within a week, further action will be taken.

"Therefore, you are hereby directed to show cause in writing by you/your authorised agent. Further, you are hereby directed to stop the work and submit a reply within seven days from the date of receipt of this notice, failing which further action will be taken as per due procedure," the notice further stated.

This has raised speculation that the Visakhapatnam YCP office might also be demolished for being built "without any permission."

This comes after an under-construction central office building of the YSR Congress Party was demolished by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority in the early hours of Saturday.

Earlier, YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and said the new TDP government has given a "violent message" about how the regime is going to be for the next five years through this incident.

Taking to X, former Chief Minister Jagan said, "Chandrababu has taken his Damanakanda to another level by resorting to political partisan actions in Andhra Pradesh. A dictator bulldozed the nearly completed YSRCP central office at Tadepalli. The orders of the High Court were ignored. Law and justice have completely disappeared in the state."

He further asserted that his party will not bow down and will fight hard.

"These threats, these acts of violence, YSRCP will not bow, no turning back. We will fight hard on behalf of the people, for the people and with the people. I request all the democrats in the country to condemn the misdeeds of Chandrababu," Jagan added.

