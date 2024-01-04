



Breaking News

YS Sharmila, Jagan Reddy's Sister, Joins Congress Ahead Of 2024 Polls

YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party, joined the Congress in New Delhi today. She is expected to boost the party's chances in Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Ms Sharmila is the daughter of the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.