YouTuber Runs Away, Found On Train; Parents Livestream Tearful Reaction

Kavya's parents in a livestream said that she had been missing since 2 pm on September 9.

A popular YouTuber from Maharashtra's Aurangabad, who ran away from home after her father scolded her, was found in a train coach at Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi station on Saturday, police said.

The parents of the girl had live-streamed their anxiety after she went missing. They also live-streamed their journey from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh after they were informed that their daughter has been found.

A popular YouTuber from Aurangabad ran away from home after being shouted at by her father and was found in a train coach at Itarsi railway station.Once found, her parents live streamed their reaction when on their way to pick her up @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/7lKpDHqWYK — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 11, 2022

16-year-old Kavya Yadav has a YouTube channel, 'Bindass Kavya'. The channel, which has over 44 lakh subscribers, is managed by her mother. She was upset after her father shouted at her and left home without informing the family.

In a YouTube live a day after she went missing on Friday, the girl's parents appealed to viewers to help find her. "We have been looking for her since last night ... We have filed an FIR. If anyone sees her, please let us know," her father said, crying, as his wife sat next to him in a car. The live video posted on Bindass Kavya channel clocked 38 lakh views.

The minor girl's family lodged a missing complaint at Aurangabad police station, following which her photograph was sent to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Itarsi.

After receiving information about the girl going missing from Chhaoni police station limits in Aurangabad, the GRP intensified checking in trains arriving at the Itarsi railway station, located about 500 km from the Maharashtra district, news agency PTI reported.

On Saturday, railway police found her in a sleeper coach on the Kushinagar Express from Bhusawal. GRP TI Tandia informed the Aurangabad police as well as Kavya's parents.

On their way to pick up Kavya from Itarsi, her parents took to YouTube once more and that video has also been viewed over 35 lakh times. "Kavya has been found. She was on her way to our village in Lucknow," the father said between sobs during the live stream.

Kavya was reunited with her parents at 11.30 pm on Saturday.