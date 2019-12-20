Youth Protesting Over Citizenship Act To Save Constitution: Salman Khurshid

Salman Khurshid today took part in a protest at India Gate against the Citizenship Act. (File)

Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid today took part in a protest at India Gate against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that youngsters were taking to streets as they feel the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Mr Khurshid said that the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act shows "restlessness" prevailing in the youth of the country.

"This protest shows that there is a sense of restlessness among the youth. They are protesting to save the Constitution," Mr Khurshid said.

"They feel that the country is heading towards the wrong direction. They are protesting against it as they do not want to be blamed for it," he added.

He said that the Narendra Modi government did not take the country into confidence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"You can make a law but if people of the country are not taken in confidence, nothing would materialise," he said.

Protests have been held in various parts of the country against the new law which was enacted earlier this month.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principals of the constitution.