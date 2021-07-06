Tina Ambani Remembers Father-In-Law Dhirubhai Ambani On Death Anniversary

The business tycoon died in 2002 after suffering a massive stroke.

Dhirubha Ambani was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan (File)

New Delhi:

Dhirubhai Ambani's daughter-in-law Tina Ambani wrote a heartfelt tribute for the late business tycoon on his 19th death anniversary.  

In a series of pictures posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, Tina Ambani shared how the late businessman is remembered and missed by the family every day.

Tina Ambani's posts saw comments from followers paying respect to Dhirubhai Ambani, considered to be one of the greatest entrepreneurs in Indian history.

Reliance Group, too, paid tribute to its founder and wrote, "Another year without him, but his teachings are by our side every moment…Giving us the courage to be wiser and do better."

Several public figures also paid their respects to Dhirubhai Ambani on the occasion. Shripad Y. Naik, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, wrote in a tweet, "Remembering eminent industrialist Padma Vibhushan Dhirubhai Ambani ji on his death anniversary."

Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, Gujarat Cricket Association, said, "Paying my humble tribute to Shri Dhirubhai Ambani on his death anniversary. He scripted the growth story of Reliance and envisioned a self-reliant India."

On a similar note, Parimal Nathwani said, "Remembering my mentor Shri Dhirubhai Ambani today on his death anniversary. It was his unrelenting confidence in me that has made me who I am."

Dhirubhai Ambani was born in Saurashtra's Chorwad village on December 28, 1932. He died in Mumbai in 2002 after suffering a massive stroke. In 2016, Mr Ambani was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, for his contributions to trade and industry.

