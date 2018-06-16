Youngster Killed In Clashes In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag Police sources said Sheraz Ahmad of Barakpora village, who was injured in the clashes, died at a Srinagar hospital later.

A youngster was killed in clashes with security forces after Eid prayers in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag town, police said.



Police sources said Sheraz Ahmad of Barakpora village, who was injured in the clashes, died at a Srinagar hospital later.



Reports said over a dozen protesters were injured in the clashes. Similar clashes erupted at other places in the Valley.



In Pulwama, protests broke out against the killing of a nine-year-old boy on Friday in Army firing, the police said. Stone-throwing was also reported in Shopian.



Clashes took place in Srinagar city's Eidgah area where large crowds of devotees gathered to offer Eid prayers.







