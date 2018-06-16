Youngster Killed In Clashes In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Police sources said Sheraz Ahmad of Barakpora village, who was injured in the clashes, died at a Srinagar hospital later.
Reports said over a dozen protesters were injured in the clashes. Similar clashes erupted at other places in the Valley.
In Pulwama, protests broke out against the killing of a nine-year-old boy on Friday in Army firing, the police said. Stone-throwing was also reported in Shopian.
CommentsClashes took place in Srinagar city's Eidgah area where large crowds of devotees gathered to offer Eid prayers.