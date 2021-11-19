'You'll Get Answers In Delhi', Says Minister, Facing Questions In UP On Farm Law Move

When asked why he had defended the farm laws, Sanjeev Balyan said he had nothing to say

PM Modi's decision to withdraw three contentious farm laws after massive year-long protests by farmers has been welcomed by BJP leaders and criticised by the opposition parties who doubt the intent of the PM and accuse the BJP of electoral opportunism. They have claimed victory and are attacking the government for doing too little too late, while BJP leaders who till recently were defending the laws and dismissing the protesters as rogue elements and troublemakers have changed tunes and have declared it a "statesmanly" move taken by the PM in the interest of national unity. Some BJP leaders seem to be begrudgingly welcoming the move while visibly uneasy when probed further.

When asked by a reporter why he defended the laws so much when he eventually had to concede to farmers' demands, Dr Sanjeev Balyan, MoS Animal Husbandry and Muzaffarnagar MP said, "you will get these answers in Delhi, I have nothing to say." The reporter had asked, "When you had to take it back .....(why did you defend it so much)."

Top BJP leaders and ministers have welcomed the move, while also stressing that even though the laws were in the interest of farmers, the PM took it back to prevent secessionist elements from influencing the farmers. Most statements repeat PM Modi's claim from his speech this morning that the government failed to convince the farmers of the good that the laws would do.

Meanwhile, farmers have decided to stay at the protest sites until a decision is made by the leadership of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organisation of various farm unions that is leading the protests. The SKM leadership will meet tomorrow to discuss the future course of action.

Farmers' leaders have indicated that they won't leave until the legislations are repealed in the Parliament during the winter session starting on November 29. They have said that the issue of Minimum Support Prices (MSP) is just as important and have demanded the government provide a guarantee on MSP. They have also asked for a government delegation to reach out to farmers to discuss various unresolved issues.