'You Have All Agencies, We Have God': Arvind Kejriwal Targets PM Modi

Arvind Kejriwal once again defended his Minister

The government has the power of agencies, but the God is on our side, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday in a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Kejriwal's remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate recovered over Rs 2 crore cash and gold weighing 1.8 kg in a money laundering case linked to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

Backing his Minister, the Delhi Chief Minister dubbed the charges against Mr Jain as a "lie".

"At this time, the prime minister is after the Aam Aadmi Party with all his power, especially the governments of Delhi and Punjab. Lie after lie, lie after lie," Mr Kejriwal posted on Twitter in Hindi.

"You (PM) have the power of all the agencies but God is with us," he added.

इस वक्त प्रधान मंत्री जी पूरी ताक़त के साथ आम आदमी पार्टी के पीछे पड़े हैं - ख़ासकर दिल्ली और पंजाब सरकारों के। झूठ पे झूठ, झूठ पे झूठ।



आपके पास सारी एजेन्सीज़ की ताक़त है,



पर भगवान हमारे साथ है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 7, 2022

Rs 2.23 crore was seized from the premises of M/s Ram Prakash Jewellers Ltd, said the Enforcement Directorate, which probes financial crimes.

The agency said Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Naveen Jain are the Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Ltd and they "directly or indirectly assisted Satyendra Jain in money laundering".

Mr Jain was arrested last month after the Enforcement Directorate in April this year attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore in the money laundering case related to a Kolkata-based company.

The probe agency had registered a criminal case against the AAP leader based on a FIR lodged by the CBI in which it had been alleged that Mr Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder.

The probe agency claims Mr Jain floated or bought several shell companies in Delhi and laundered black money worth Rs 16.39 crore through them.