You Can't Discipline Your Children: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan To Protesting Lawmakers The members continued their protests through the question hour, and all answers were given amid the din.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Speaker reprimanded the members and said she could not even call the behaviour "childlike" New Delhi, India: Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress members on Wednesday once again protested in the Lok Sabha, prompting Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to say they would not be able to discipline their own children as they are not disciplined themselves.



Soon after the House met, members from the TDP and the YSR Congress trooped near the Speaker's podium, protesting with placards in their hands.



As one of the protesting members tried to position the placard in front of the Speaker's seat, Ms Mahajan reprimanded the members and said she could not even call the behaviour "childlike".



"I can't even say it is your childish behaviour, as even children don't behave like you. When you go home, you will not be even able to teach discipline to your children," the Speaker said.



The members continued their protests through the question hour, and all answers were given amid the din.



Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress members on Wednesday once again protested in the Lok Sabha, prompting Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to say they would not be able to discipline their own children as they are not disciplined themselves.Soon after the House met, members from the TDP and the YSR Congress trooped near the Speaker's podium, protesting with placards in their hands.As one of the protesting members tried to position the placard in front of the Speaker's seat, Ms Mahajan reprimanded the members and said she could not even call the behaviour "childlike". "I can't even say it is your childish behaviour, as even children don't behave like you. When you go home, you will not be even able to teach discipline to your children," the Speaker said.The members continued their protests through the question hour, and all answers were given amid the din.