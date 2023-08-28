'You Are Not Neeraj Chopra's Javelin': Delhi Police's Witty Traffic Advisory For Drivers, Riders

The police department shared a uniquely drafted special traffic advisory

Delhi Police is known for using entertaining and witty ways to educate the masses on various topics. The city's police department often uses quick wit to send out a clear message. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the police department shared a uniquely drafted special traffic advisory using a Neeraj Chopra analogy.

It posted a photo along with a caption, "Be like #NeerajChopra. Win hearts, not Challans."

The picture also came with a message for drivers and riders. "To drivers & riders, You are not Neeraj's javelin, and crossing the white lines will not get you points or medals," the post read.

See the post here:

Since being posted, the tweet has amassed 4,700 views with several comments.

A user wrote, "Good one." Another user commented on Twitter, "If the white line is not properly visible, a person should get the benefit of the doubt, till it's repainted."

"Pls drive a campaign to stop high beam lights. At night almost every car driver uses a high beam only the same trend is followed by auto rickshaws and buses," the third user requested.

Meanwhile, India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted history yet again. The star javelin thrower became the first player from the nation to clinch a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. It was a throw of 88.17m in his second attempt in the final in Budapest, Hungary that helped Neeraj bag the honour.

On winning a gold medal at the prestigious event, Neeraj received a cash prize of $70000, which is close to 58 lakh rupees.

