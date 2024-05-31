Yogi Adityanath's Bulldozer Warning For Those Who 'Follow Aurangzeb's Path'

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh

Targeting the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the soul of Aurangzeb has possessed the party and that its leaders have been in a state of mourning since January 22 when Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram happened in Ayodhya. The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting in Bijhari, Hamirpur on Thursday.

He said, "Congress' manifesto is the document of the Muslim League. They want to impose Sharia law in the country and implement the Taliban system. If this happens, girls won't be able to go to school and women will be forced to stay indoors wearing burqas."

He also accused the opposition parties of seeking to impose a tax similar to the Jizya tax in the name of inheritance tax.

He said that those who follow Aurangzeb's path will be permanently dealt with by his 'bulldozer.' He emphasized that the country will be governed by the Constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar, not Sharia law.

On the occasion, he urged people to vote for the BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur and Indradutt Lakhanpal for the Barsar assembly by-election.

Paying obeisance to the holy land of Mata Chintpurni and Mata Naina Devi, the Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh is a land of gods and heroes. He mentioned that the state is blessed by nature and the divine, providing health and a sense of divinity to everyone. He stated that there is a unified voice across the country saying 'Fir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' and 'Abki Baar 400 Paar.'

Yogi Adityanath said that the 500-year wait has finally ended. "Lord Ram is now seated in his divine temple in Ayodhya. While the entire world and every follower of Sanatan Dharma was overjoyed, Congress was mourning. Congress declined the invitation to Ayodhya. Even now, their leaders say that the Ram temple should not have been built, and their allies dismiss the Ram temple as useless."

He mentioned that under PM Modi's leadership, the country is witnessing the emergence of a new India.

"India's respect has increased globally, and terrorism and Maoism have been eradicated. Now, Pakistan offers clarification even when a firecracker goes off. Significant development projects have been implemented. In Himachal, AIIMS and IIIT have been established," he said.

He described Congress as a barrier to development, claiming they support sand, land, forest, and animal mafias. He accused Congress of opposing national interests and Lord Ram, and of exploiting Himachal's resources.

Describing the INDIA bloc as a bag of tricks (bhanumati ka pitara), he said that it has as many factions as there are parties.

"Their alliance is just a facade. If they cannot unite themselves, how will they unite the country?", he quipped.

"Congress says that if they come to power, they will give the rights of backward castes to Muslims. The UPA government formed Justice Ranganath Mishra and Sachar Committee to give OBC reservations to Muslims. We opposed this back then. Rahul Gandhi is talking about eradicating poverty in one stroke. His grandmother gave the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' in 1970, and now, 54 years later, her grandson is giving the same slogan," Yogi Adityanath added.

He remarked that the opposition's proposal to scrutinize everyone's property and impose an inheritance tax on ancestral property would effectively seize half of the property and distribute it to infiltrators from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. He likened Congress's inheritance tax to Aurangzeb's jizya tax.

The Chief Minister expressed support for Anurag Thakur, describing him as one of PM Modi's nine gems and under whose leadership, the country was achieving the most medals in major sports events. He stated that this 'son of Himachal' is not just working for Himachal but for all of India.

"He envisions hosting the Olympics in India by 2036. His belief is that when the youth actively engage in sports, they distance themselves from drugs, thereby bringing honour to their families, states, and country," he remarked.

Meanwhile, appealing for the victory of BJP candidate Indradatt Lakhanpal in the Barsar Assembly by-election, he said that once again, a BJP government needs to be formed in Himachal.

Mr Thakur mentioned that discussions about the cold weather in Himachal are prevalent in Uttar Pradesh now.

"Under CM Yogi's leadership, the atmosphere of UP has turned chilly for rioters and mafia. They have caught Himachal's cold. The bulldozer of Yogi is running vigorously against the rioters and mafia in Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi has turned Uttar Pradesh into the Ganga of development, providing concrete houses to the poor by evicting them from slums", he stated.

