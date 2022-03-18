Yogi Adityanath To Take Oath As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Next Friday

Yogi Adityanath helped the BJP return to power in UP for the second time.

Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in for his second term as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister next Friday, the BJP has said.

The BJP scored a historic win in the state elections, results of which were declared last week, marking the first time a party returned to power in India's most politically vital state in 37 years.

Following the BJP's win, Adityanath's return as Chief Minister was the most certain among the four states it manage to retain.

He has, since then, held two rounds of talks with the BJP's central leadership in Delhi including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing candidates for his cabinet and post-election strategy.