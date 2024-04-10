'Naya Bharat Bolta Nahi Hai, Ghus Kar Maarta Bhi Hain': Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said that the era of passivity towards terrorism is over.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the era of passivity towards terrorism is over, adding that "yeh Naya Bharat bolta nahi hai, ghus kar maarta bhi hain."

Addressing a public gathering in support of MP and BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi in Rampur on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended New Year greetings to attendees.

"You must have seen Kartarpur Sahib. Pakistan, Congress were a hindrance but PM Modi got the corridor opened in Kartarpur Sahib. Modi ji did everything and a grand temple of Ram was also built in Ayodhya. Now, even if a firecracker bursts, Pakistan would first clarify that no, we have not burst it, there has been so much fear. The enemy has become so afraid. This is new India. 'Naya Bharat bolta nahi hai, ghus kar maarta bhi hain' (New India does not speak, it enters and kills)," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored India's transformative trajectory, asserting that pre-2014, Indian passports lacked respect globally.

Chief Minister Yogi said, "The nation's stance has evolved significantly, showcasing a resolute response to threats, including swift airstrikes."

He urged constituents to re-elect Ghanshyam Lodhi, citing his track record of service to Rampur.

Chief Minister Yogi cited the commemoration of the sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh as 'Veer Bal Diwas' on December 26th., the construction of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and the long-awaited realization of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after 500 years as glaring examples of the Modi administration's efforts to unite the country.

Emphasizing a departure from caste-based politics, the Chief Minister reiterated a commitment to inclusive governance, ensuring that government schemes are accessible to all citizens based on need.

He emphasised that resources belong to every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion.

"Under the 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' motto, development is prioritised for all without favouritism. The Modi government aims to bring smiles to every face through its inclusive policies," he remarked.

The Chief Minister said that in the past, candidates used to disappear from public view soon after winning elections and used to talk about their families rather than development, which concerned people.

He highlighted the transformative approach of the BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi, who, "driven by his simplicity, dedicated himself to Rampur's progress."

"The NDA alliance secured victories in four out of five assembly seats in Rampur, with all elected representatives actively engaged in implementing developmental initiatives," Chief Minister Yogi added.

Emphasising Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India, Chief Minister Yogi said that the third term of the BJP government would propel the country towards prosperity.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the allocation of funds for establishing the Rudra Vilas Sugar Mill, affirming his commitment to realising this project.

Emphasising a proactive approach, he urged swift progress in preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to ensure timely implementation of the project.

Adityanath underscored the importance of efficiently meeting farmers' demands. He instructed all public representatives to prioritise development initiatives, stressing that a developed Uttar Pradesh contributes to a developed India, with Rampur playing a pivotal role in the state's progress. The vision is for a Rampur where every individual is respected and feels secure, ensuring the protection of the rights of the underprivileged.

Key figures attended the event, including JPS Rathore and Baldev Singh Aulakh, along with Satyendra Sisodia, the BJP's regional president. Also in attendance were Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, the BJP's candidate for Rampur MP, MLA Rajbala, Akash Saxena, Shafiq Ansari, and Hansraj Pappu, the District President, among others.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.