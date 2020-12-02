'Open Competition': Yogi Adityanath On Sena's Attack Over Bollywood Meet

The ruling Shiv Sena strongly objected to Yogi Adityanath's outreach to filmmakers (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has responded to the Shiv Sena's charge that his Wednesday meeting with Bollywood personalities was part of a plan to poach the Mumbai film industry for an upcoming film city near Noida. He said there is an "open competition" between states and those who can provide better facilities will win investments.

"We are not snatching or hindering anyone's investments. No one can take anything along. It is not like a purse which gets taken away. This is an open competition. One who can give a safe atmosphere, better facilities - and especially social security - in which one can work without discrimination will get investments," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday visited Mumbai to meet film personalities seeking suggestions for the ambitious UP film city project.

The Chief Minister, who had met superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday, today met filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Manmohan Shetty, Jayantilal Gada, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anil Sharma, Honey Trehan and Umesh Shukla. Actors Arjun Rampal, Satish Kaushik and Ravi Kishan also attended the meeting.

The ruling Shiv Sena strongly objected to Yogi Adityanath's outreach to filmmakers. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he will not let anyone snatch away the film industry.

"Some people are coming today and will meet you, urging you invest in their states. But they are not aware of our magnetic power. It is so powerful that no industries from Maharashtra will go to their state," he said.

Mr Thackeray said Maharashtra was not jealous of the progress of any other state. "Let them progress by competing. But if someone attempts to forcibly take away (our) businesses to their states, then I will not allow it to happen".

The UP CM denied the Shiv Sena's charge.

"We are creating something new. Why are you getting concerned? We are giving a new world class infrastructure to all. Hence, everybody will have to grow up, widen thinking; better facilities will have to be given. One who is able to do that will get the people," he said.

Earlier this year, Yogi Adityanath had announced a film city bigger than that of Mumbai's. The UP government has identified a 1,000-acre plot near the upcoming Jewar airport for the facility.

With inputs from PTI