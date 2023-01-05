Yogi Adityanath Mumbai Visit Secures 5 Lakh Crore UP Investment Proposals

Yogi Adityanath meeting Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Mumbai on a two-day visit in the lead up to a big Global Investors Summit being hosted by his government in February this year, has returned with investment proposals worth Rs 5 lakh crore, the state government has said in a statement

Mr Adityanath today met top industry leaders, including industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. The state government said the Reliance group has proposed investments in 5G technology across the state and the use of artificial intelligence to better health services in rural UP.

The Adani group, the state government said, has proposed the setting up of a medical college in Public Private Partnership mode and a skill development centre in Noida in the NCR region to train 10,000 youth.

The Uttar Pradesh government has held similar investor summits in the past - this will be the first one after Mr Adityanath and the BJP came back to power in the state with a resounding majority in the 2022 assembly election.

The state government had said that in December 2022, eight delegations of ministers and senior officials visited 21 cities in 16 countries and received investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore ahead of the investors summit.