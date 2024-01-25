Yogi Adityanath Forms High-Level Committee To Manage Ram Temple

Many Lord Ram devotees from across the country are arriving in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan. (File)

Following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Ayodhya was witnessing a significant surge in visitors.

A high-level committee has been established on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is overseeing the arrangements for the smooth darshan of Ram Lalla and the overall management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The committee, led by Uttar Pradesh Government's Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, includes the Chief Secretary, DGP, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, and the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department.

Since the temple's inauguration, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts, aimed at ensuring the convenience of Lord Ram devotees, are beginning to yield positive results.

Under the supervision of the high-level committee, the administration and police forces are actively engaged in enhancing the system.

The crowd situation has notably improved due to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's direct involvement at Ground Zero.

Following discussions with the administration and the temple trust, his instructions led to over 5 lakh devotees experiencing hassle-free darshan on Tuesday and approximately 2.5 lakh on Wednesday. On Thursday, visitors encountered no issues in the darshan.

Post the Pran Pratistha ceremony, a significant number of Lord Ram devotees from across the country are arriving in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan.

In the first two days alone, around 8 lakh devotees had the privilege of darshan.

Concurrently, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, the district administration and police forces are actively organizing the departure of returning devotees in an orderly manner. Furthermore, new devotees arriving are also being provided easy darshan.

