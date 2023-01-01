Yogi Adityanath Doting On Cats Goes Viral On Last Day Of 2022

The picture was flooded in likes and retweets.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today trended on Twitter as 2022 for a picture with a cat sitting on his lap.

Yogi Adityanath, in his customary saffron robes, was sitting in his office at the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh when a cat came and sat on his lap.

The Chief Minister shared the picture with the caption 'Hit Anhit Pashuo Panchiyo Jana', quoting a Hindi proverb that means "even birds and animals can differentiate between friends and foes".

The Chief Minister, who has the reputation of a Gausevak, is often seen pampering and taking care of other animals as well.

On his visit to Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister makes sure to spend time with the cattle at the temple cowshed. He feeds the animals jaggery-gram, fodder, with his hands. Along with this, he dotes on his beloved dogs Kalu and Gullu, said a press release from his office.

As soon as the picture of the cat sitting on his lap was posted on Twitter, it was flooded in likes and retweets.

Poeple admired the animal lover chief minister for his thoughtful act. In just half an hour, the tweet was liked by more than 3,500 people and retweeted by more than 550 people, while more than 73,000 people had seen it.

In October, a picture of the Chief Minister feeding and caressing leopard cubs at the Gorakhpur Zoo also created a buzz on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)