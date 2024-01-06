Yogi Adityanath Distributes Blankets, Inspects Night Shelters In Gorakhpur

This is part of the efforts being made by the double-engine government, said Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed blankets and food to the needy people and inspected the night shelters in Gorakhpur today. While taking stock of the facilities at night shelters, he gave strict instructions to officials to make sure there is no negligence in maintenance of the shelters.

"Today I got the opportunity to inspect the night shelters and distribute blankets to the needy in Gorakhpur. This is a part of the efforts being made by the double-engine government," said Yogi Adityanath.

शीतलहर के प्रकोप से हर बेसहारा और जरूरतमंद को बचाने हेतु @UPGovt द्वारा प्रदेश के हर जनपद में रैन बसेरे स्थापित किए गए हैं।



आज गोरखपुर में प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा संचालित रैन बसेरों का निरीक्षण कर वहां उपलब्ध सुविधाओं का जायजा लिया। वहां उपस्थित लोगों को भोजन एवं कंबल भी वितरित… pic.twitter.com/eVPIxFIy3G — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 6, 2024

He said that the government has made several provisions to protect the poor from the severe cold wave and that the Office of Relief Commissioner has been instructed to make sure of that. "Funds have been allocated so that those in need get blankets and woolens," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also talked about the ongoing preparations of the grand Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya. He said that Lord Ram will return to his grand abode after 500 years.

"The celebration of the faith of people who believe in Sanatan Dharam and construction of the National Temple of India will make the vision of Viksit Bharat come alive before the entire country," he said.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Gorakhpur and inaugurated 29 public welfare projects worth Rs 1,615 lakh.

'विकसित भारत संकल्प यात्रा' के अवसर पर आज गोरखपुर वासियों को ₹1,615 लाख लागत की 29 जन-कल्याणकारी परियोजनाओं की सौगातें दी गईं।



हर गरीब-वंचित तक बिना भेदभाव के योजनाओं का लाभ पहुंच जाए, इस उद्देश्य के साथ डबल इंजन की सरकार कार्य कर रही है।



जनपद वासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! pic.twitter.com/xWZDiErntL — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 6, 2024

In a post on X, he said that the double engine government is working with the objective to ensure that the benefits of schemes reach every poor person without any discrimination.