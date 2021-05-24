Amid Report Of 'Yellow Fungus' Case, AIIMS Chief Warns Of "Confusion"

Cases of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis have been on the rise among recovering Covid patients

After Black Fungus and White Fungus, a case of Yellow Fungus emerged in reports today even as AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria warned against the "confusion" created by giving fungal infection different colours based on how they infected the body.

A 45-year-old patient in Ghaziabad was found to have symptoms of Yellow Fungus, according to BP Tyagi, an ENT specialist quoted by news agency ANI. The same patient also had symptoms Black Fungus and White Fungus, said the report.

According to the doctor, the symptoms of Yellow Fungus are lethargy, lack of appetite, loss of weight. In severe cases, there could be pus, wounds taking a long time to heal, malnutrition, organs not functioning or sunken eyes.

Dr Tyagi told ANI that Yellow Fungus is a deadly infection that starts internally so it is important to note any symptom that can help in early detection and treatment. The anti-fungal injection Amphoteracin B is believed to be effective against it, the doctor said, adding that this is the first such case he had come across.

It is important to maintain cleanliness, sanitation and hygiene in order to fight the disease, said the doctor, adding that the fungus thrives in unhygienic surroundings and humidity.

The report said the patient with Yellow Fungus symptoms had been in hospital with Covid for several weeks and was recovering when in the past four days, doctors noticed a one-sided swelling. The patient's eyes were swollen shut and he also had a nosebleed.

But Ghaziabad's chief medical officer NK Gupta said he had not received information of any Yellow Fungus cases so far.

Randeep Guleria, speaking at the government's Covid briefing, said "many terms" were being used for fungal infections in Covid patients and these could be misleading and could create confusion.

"Naming the same fungus based on its colours, depending on the area of infection, creates confusion," he said.

"In general, the types of fungus that we are mostly seeing are Mucormycosis, Candida and Aspergillosis. Mucormycosis is being found more in cases where Covid is compounded with steroids and diabetes. This is generally seen in sinuses - we call it rhino-orbital cerebral mucormycosis. They are found in the nose, sinuses and may enter the brain. Occasionally they are found in lungs - pulmonary mucormycosis and sometimes in the gastro-intestinal tract," Dr Guleria said.

Candida, according to Dr Guleria, was seen in those with weak immunity and those on immune-suppressants. "White patches are seen in oral cavities and the food pipe. The tongue might also become white. Might infect other places like the private parts. It may spread to the blood," he said.

The Candida infection has been linked with White Fungus in recent reports. It affects the lungs and is less deadlier than Black Fungus, according to doctors. It can also affect nails, the skin, stomach, kidneys and the brain.

The least common is Aspergillosis, which affects the lungs and may cause allergic reactions. "It is called allergic bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis. It creates cavities in the lungs and harms them," said Dr Guleria.