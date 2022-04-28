'Yeh Cheez Badi Hai Musk, Musk': Amul Reacts To Twitter Takeover

Amul shared a cartoon in which Elon Musk is feeding a blue bird that presumably symbolises Twitter.

Amul India is known for its topical advertisements on trending topics and current events from around the world. Time and again, the dairy giant's witty approach on each topic -- be it celebrity weddings, sports events, business takeovers or even wars -- has drawn attention and applause.

In its latest topical advertisement, Amul has commented on tech billionaire Elon Musk after he bought a 100 percent stake in Twitter for $44 billion.

The dairy giant shared a cartoon in which Mr Musk is seen sitting on a table, next to a laptop, trying to feed something to a blue bird (the symbol of Twitter) using a spoon.

"Yeh cheez badi hai Musk, Musk," read the banner on the cartoon.

Amul went on to add, "Share it, don't have it Elon!"

At the time of writing, Amul's doodle had garnered 581 likes and was retweeted 79 times.

This isn't the first time Amul has taken a jibe at Mr Musk through its innovative and quirky sketches topical advertisement. A week ago, when the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was expressing a desire to buy Twitter, Amul had come up with another cartoon on Mr Musk. It showed Mr Musk trying to woo a blue bird to get inside a cage. The banner read, "Elon flexes his Muskles?"

A few weeks ago, the dairy brand shared another topical when Housing Development Finance Corporation or HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank announced their merger. Amul played on the words "HDFC", with the banner on the cartoon reading "Hamara Daily Food Course".

Before that, in its inimitable style, Amul had shared a doodle on the Will Smith-Chris Rock showdown at the Oscars. Actor Will Smith had slapped comic Chris Rock after the latter made a joke about the actor's wife. The banner was a pun on Chris Rock's name. It read, "Chris Rocked by slap." Amul then went on to add, "Snack, don't smack".

We hope Amul keeps on fascinating us like this with its topicals, and quirky and innovative taglines for decades to come.