Yediyurappa Doing 'Great Job', Won't Step Down: BJP's Karnataka in-charge

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will not be removed from his post, the BJP's central leadership made it clear today amid demands that he step down over allegations of "interference". BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said Mr Yediyurappa will continue as the Chief Minister.

Assuring that he would visit Karnataka soon, Mr Singh said, "If some MLAs are angry then they can put their point before us. Any MLA can express his displeasure on the party forum itself".

Mr Yediyurappa, he added, is doing a "great job".

Recently, senior Minister KS Eshwarappa -- in charge of the Rural Development portfolio -- had also complained to the Governor, accusing the Chief Minister of interfering in his department.

Though Mr Eshwarappa had not sought Mr Yediyurappa's resignation, the demand was soon made by Congress's Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly.

Mr Siddaramaiah had also urged the Governor to intervene and recommend President's Rule in the state.

Mr Yediyurappa had said that if the party's Central leaders wanted, he was ready to step down.

Mr Easwarappa, who had submitted a five-page letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala, accusing Mr Yediyurappa of authoritarianism and serious lapses, said Mr Siddaramaiah should not have false hopes of becoming the Chief Minister again.

The 78-year-old, who took over as the Chief Minister in July 2019, unseating the coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy, has been facing internal dissent for a while.

Last year, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had remarked that Mr Yediyurappa will not remain Chief Minister for long -- bringing a staunch denial from the party's state unit.

"(BS) Yediyurappa will complete his term and we will face the next election also under his leadership. Disciplinary action will be taken against those indulging in indiscipline," state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel had said.