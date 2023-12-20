Yearender 2023: 10 World Records Broken By Indians This Year

Guinness World Records confirmed these records.

The year 2023 witnessed Indians setting several world records in different skills, sports and other activities. From longest hair on a man to a girl dancing for 127 hours, many people have claimed the world record title.

Here is a list of world records broken by Indians in 2023:

Most Iron Bars Bent Within A Minute

New record: Most iron bars bent in one minute with the head - 24 by Vispy Kharadi (India) 🏋️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3uWufQJqOc — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 17, 2023

Vispy Kharadi, popularly known as 'Steel Man of India' on Instagram, set a Guinness World Record for bending the most iron rods with his head in a minute in Italy. The serial record breaker bent 24 iron bars in 60 seconds. He also holds ten other world records.

Maximum Weight Lifted With Mouth In Handstand

A 38-year-old man from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, defeated all odds to set a Guinness World Record in an incredible tale of perseverance and victory over hardship. This record was attained by Vikas Swami in Mumbai who lifted more than 80 kg while performing a handstand even though he suffered a devastating bike accident in 2010.

Woman With Longest Hair

Smita Srivastava, a 46-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, India, secured a Guinness World Records title for having the longest hair on a living person. She has abstained from cutting her hair since the age of 14, and her remarkable tresses were officially measured at an impressive length of 7 feet and 9 inches.

Fastest Hit By Male Badminton Player

"As my shuttle soared at 565 kmph, I realized the true speed of a father's pride – an unbreakable record in my heart." #GuinnessWorldRecordpic.twitter.com/gwvulGr6Zj — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) December 5, 2023

Badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest hit by a male badminton player, hitting 565 km/h with a smash. The world record was set on April 14 and confirmed by Guinness World Records judges based on speed measurement findings from that day.

Highest Number Of Teeth In Female's Mouth

A 26-year-old Indian woman with 38 teeth in her mouth set a unique Guinness World Record. Kalpana Balan holds the record for the highest number of teeth in a female's mouth, surpassing the typical adult count by six. The mother of one has four extra mandibular (lower jaw) teeth and two extra maxillary (upper jaw) teeth.

Largest Playing Card Structure

A 15-year-old boy from Kolkata set a world record for creating the "world's largest playing card structure". Arnav Daga spent 41 days using playing cards to create four iconic buildings from his home city - the Writers' Building, the Shaheed Minar, Salt Lake Stadium, and St. Paul's Cathedral. He used around 143,000 playing cards and zero tape or glue. His finished project measured 40 feet in length, 11 feet 4 inches in height and 16 feet 8 inches in width.

Longest Hair On A Male Teenager

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, a 15-year-old from Uttar Pradesh achieved the record for the longest hair on a male teenager. His hair, which had never been cut, measured an astounding 4 feet and 9.5 inches in length. Mr Chahal diligently maintains his lengthy locks by washing them twice a week, devoting a minimum of one hour on each occasion to the careful process of washing, drying, and brushing his hair.

Fastest Time To Travel In All Delhi Metro Stations

A man in Delhi created a Guinness World Record - covering all Delhi Metro stations in 15 hours 22 minutes 49 seconds.Mr Manu travelled for the record-breaking attempt in April 2021. He started his journey at 5 am, on the blue line and concluded it at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station, situated on Delhi Metro's green line, at 8:30 pm on the same day.

Longest Dance Marathon

A 16-year-old from Latur, Maharashtra, who danced for "five days straight" broke the record for the longest dance marathon. According to Guinness World Records, "Srushti Sudhir Jagtap has broken the record for the longest dance marathon by an individual, with a time of 127 hours. The previous record of 126 hours was set by Nepalese dancer Bandana Nepal in 2018."

Cracking Coconuts On Heads

KV Saidalavi looks to break his own record on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Italy, and not the skulls of these volunteers 😳 pic.twitter.com/26aN5XRh6K — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 13, 2023



Saidalavi KV achieved the unusual title of smashing a maximum number of coconuts on people's heads using a nunchaku. In one minute, he managed to smash a total of 68 coconuts and in doing so, he broke his previous record of 42 coconuts. He performed this act on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Italy.