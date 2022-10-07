'In Line With...': India Responds On Abstaining From UN Vote Against China

"It is in line with India's practice of not voting on country-specific resolution," MEA spokesperson said

India today said its decision to abstain from the voting on the rights situation in China's Xinjiang at the UN Human Rights Commission was in line with the practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions.

India abstained on a resolution at the UN Human Rights Commission calling for a debate on the human rights situation in Xinjiang region.

"It is in line with India's practice of not voting on country-specific resolution," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He was replying to a question on the issue.

