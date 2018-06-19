"Xi Jinping Biggest Promoter Of Bollywood In China," Says Envoy The envoy said nowadays, practising yoga, watching Bollywood films and tasting Darjeeling tea have become fashionable among the Chinese youth.

Share EMAIL PRINT Xi Jinping has watched Dangal on multiple occassions, the envoy said. (File) NEW DELHI: Chinese President Xi Jinping is the biggest promoter of Bollywood films and has watched Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal' on multiple occasions, Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui said today.



The envoy said nowadays, practising yoga, watching Bollywood films and tasting Darjeeling tea have become fashionable among the Chinese youth.



"Who is the biggest promoter for Bollywood movies in China? In my opinion, President Xi Jingping is the most prominent promoter of Bollywood movies (in China)," Mr Luo said.



He was delivering a keynote address on 'Beyond Wuhan: How Far and Fast can China-India Relations Go' at an event organised by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi.



The envoy said the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese president at Qingdao in China this month lasted for an additional 15 minutes.



"What impressed me most was that President Xi showed strong interest in Bollywood movies. He (Xi) once again mentioned 'Dangal' and two other movies 'Baahubali 2' and 'Hindi Medium', which are being screened in China," Mr Luo said.



Aamir Khan-starrer '3 Idiots' and 'Dangal' have become a big hit in China and so has Telugu film 'Baahubali 2'.



Chinese President Xi Jinping is the biggest promoter of Bollywood films and has watched Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal' on multiple occasions, Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui said today.The envoy said nowadays, practising yoga, watching Bollywood films and tasting Darjeeling tea have become fashionable among the Chinese youth."Who is the biggest promoter for Bollywood movies in China? In my opinion, President Xi Jingping is the most prominent promoter of Bollywood movies (in China)," Mr Luo said.He was delivering a keynote address on 'Beyond Wuhan: How Far and Fast can China-India Relations Go' at an event organised by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi.The envoy said the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese president at Qingdao in China this month lasted for an additional 15 minutes. "What impressed me most was that President Xi showed strong interest in Bollywood movies. He (Xi) once again mentioned 'Dangal' and two other movies 'Baahubali 2' and 'Hindi Medium', which are being screened in China," Mr Luo said.Aamir Khan-starrer '3 Idiots' and 'Dangal' have become a big hit in China and so has Telugu film 'Baahubali 2'. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter