"Very Painful For Me": Congress Veteran AK Antony On Son Joining BJP

AK Antony said he could not accept his son's decision to join the BJP.

Former Defence Minister AK Antony expressed his anguish and disappointment over his son Anil's decision to join the BJP on Thursday, calling it a "wrong decision" and a "very painful" moment for him. He said that he would never support the ideology of BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which he accused of making attempts to divide the country and weaken the foundations of democracy.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Antony said that he had always opposed the BJP and RSS for their "communal and divisive agenda", and that he would continue to do so "till his last breath". He said that he was loyal to the Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family, which he credited for keeping India united and respecting its diversity. He said that he had been inspired by Indira Gandhi, who had encouraged him to join politics, and that he had differed with her only once on a policy issue, but later returned to the party and respected her even more.

"I am at the last phase of my political career and do not know how long I will live. But as long as I do, I will live for the Congress," Mr Antony said, adding that he would not be available for any further comment on his son's move, and requested the media to respect his privacy.

Anil Antony, who had been associated with various social initiatives and digital campaigns of the Congress, had announced his decision to join the BJP earlier in the day, saying that he was impressed by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He had quit the Congress in January following the row over BBC's documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Every Congress worker believes they are working for a family. But I believe I am working for the country," Anil Antony told reporters today. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a very clear vision of putting India in a leading place in a multi-polar world," he said.