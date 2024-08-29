'Would Lose My Dignity': Malayalam Actor On Why She Filed #MeToo Complaint

Actor Sonia Malhar -- who filed a #MeToo complaint against a fellow actor amid a flood of complaints about longstanding sexual exploitation in Malayalam movie industry -- has told NDTV today that she has done it despite family pressure to "close all the things". "But I revealed the face of that hero, because otherwise it cause loss of my dignity also. If I close the case, that is not good for me," she added.

The actor has spoken to the Special Investigation Team formed to look into the matter. The name of the person she accused, has, however, not been revealed.

"Maybe within two days I will reveal his name and discuss with my family and go through the cases like that," she said.

Ms Malhar is one of many women actors who have spoken up after the Justice Hema Committee report revealed the dark underbelly of Malayalam film industry, where sexual abuse and exploitation has been rampant for decades.

The women, including a Bengali actress, have gone public with allegations of sexual harassment against some of the best-known faces of Malayalam cinema, including eminent director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh.

Amid the outrage it provoked, Mohanlal, well-known actor and president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, resigned alongside other top officials. AMMA said the administrative panel has resigned, taking moral responsibility for the allegations.

Asked if flagging such incidents and starting the legal process is any easier, given the number of women speaking up, Ms Malhar responded in the negative.

"It is not an easy process for victims, with the trauma, mental stress, money… All people want our body. They never consider that we have a soul or mind," she said.

"I recorded my statement yesterday as I feel justice is getting delayed… We are not sure if we will get 100 per cent justice here or not… In the Hema committee report, it is still not clear who are those heavyweights and politicians involved," she added.