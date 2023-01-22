World's 1st Nasal Vaccine Out On Republic Day: All You Need To Know

COVACC will be rolled out as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age.

iNCOVACC, the world's first COVID-19 intranasal vaccine, will be launched on January 26. The intranasal coronavirus vaccine has been developed by India's Bharat Biotech. Speaking at an event at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Krishna Ella, the company's chairman and managing director, said, "Our nasal vaccine will be officially launched on January 26, on Republic Day.”

The company, in December 2022, got the approval for the primary 2-dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose. Before that, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had approved the restricted use of the intranasal vaccine in emergency situations in the age group of 18 and above.

Now, with just days left for the official launch of the world's first COVID-19 intranasal vaccine, let us know a bit more about iNCOVACC.

How much do you have to pay for a dose?

iNCOVACC will be rolled out as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age. For all the procurement by state and central governments, the price set, by Bharat Biotech, for each dose is 325 (plus GST) dose. The private hospitals and vaccination centres will have to pay 800 (plus GST) for each dose.

How to register?

As per the vaccine maker Bharat Biotech, you can book an appointment for your intranasal vaccine dose by visiting the CoWin website. You will have to log in with your registered mobile number and enter the OTP [one-time-password] sent to your number. Next, you will have to select a slot.

Who can take it?

Anyone above 18 years can opt for the intranasal shot.