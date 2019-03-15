World Sleep Day: Keep These Points In Mind To Have A Sound Sleep

World Sleep Day: Fix your sleep time. Go to bed at same time every day.

World Sleep Day is observed annually on March 15 to celebrate the benefits of good and healthy sleep. It is an event organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society. The idea is to draw people's attention to the burden of sleep problems and to promote the prevention and management of sleep disorders. The theme of this year's World Sleep Day is 'Healthy Sleep, Healthy Aging'. On World Sleep Day, here are some tips to ensure you have a sound sleep.

1. Sleep is just as important as diet and exercise. For a body to function properly, you need at least 6-8 hours sleep.

2. People who sleep less are likely to eat more as the leptin levels in their bodies fall, promoting an increase in the appetite. (Leptin is an appetite-regulating hormone)

3. You must eat a balanced and healthy diet and limit caffeine consumption. Also limit alcohol intake, particularly in the evening.

4. You should reduce your daily screen time. Avoiding watching TV, phones or any other screen before sleep time.

5. Bedroom environment is very important to ensure a better sleep. Your bedroom is your sanctuary from the stresses of the day. Use your senses to create the best environment for sleep.

6. Your bedroom should be clean, quiet, dark, and free of allergens and odour. Fresh air and a cool room temperature also helps in sleeping better.

7. Choose your mattress wisely. The mattress should not sag and should be able to give support to your back. It should not be extremely soft or extremely hard, but should provide a comfortable support.

8. The right head support can greatly improve how comfortable you feel in bed. To support your neck, use a thin pillow. If pillow is too thick, it would disturb your posture and not get you enough rest.

9. Before bed time, use some relaxation techiques like light stretching asanas. Also, practice abdominal deep breathing before sleeping to calm your mind.

10. Fix your sleep time. Go to bed at same time every day.

Happy World Sleep Day!

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.