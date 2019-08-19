World Photography Day 2019: 3 Photographers Who Helped Shape Narrative

World Photography Day is observed each year on August 19 globally

World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19 globally. Henri Cartier-Bresson, Steve McCurry and Raghu Rai are known as some of the most talented photographers who have told important stories. On World Photography Day, a look at how they contributed to the world of photography:

Henri Cartier-Bresson was a French photographer, who was a master of candid photography. He studied painting before becoming a photojournalist in 1930s. He was a champion of street photography. Street photography is one of the most difficult forms of photography. It's difficult because there is not much control over the environment, or at least as much one might like.

Henri Cartier-Bresson helped found the cooperative agency Magnum Photos

His black-and-white works are among the most iconic images of the 20th century. He travelled all over the world and captured scenes from Africa, Europe, and Mexico. He helped found the cooperative agency Magnum Photos.

Mr Bresson received the Grand Prix National de la Photographie in 1981 and many such prestigious awards. He died in 2004 at the age of 95. His works are held in museums in New York, Tel Aviv, Ottawa among others.

Steven McCurry has been an iconic voice in contemporary photography for over 30 years.

American photographer Steve McCurry is known for many iconic pictures, including the famous "Afghan refugee Girl" picture that is one of the most recognizable photos in the world today. He was a correspondent for Magnum Photos, the world's most prestigious photographers' cooperative. He has been an iconic voice in contemporary photography for over 30 years.

Born in Philadelphia in the US, he studied films and his first stint was with a local newspaper in US. He believed that in all his assignments, pictures stood out and they spoke about the essence of human struggle and joy. Winner of several awards, he has covered many international conflicts, including Beirut, Cambodia, the Philippines, the Gulf War, the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, and Tibet. His work has been featured in every major magazine in the world and frequently appears in National Geographic.

Raghu Rai started photography at the age of 23 in 1965. He joined The Statesman newspaper as their chief photographer in 1966 and stayed on till 1976. After his stint with The Statesman newspaper, he joined weekly news magazine, Sunday in 1977 and was the picture editor. During this time, in 1971, the legendary photographer Henri Cartier Bresson saw Mr Rai's work displayed in an exhibition at Gallery Delpire, Paris. He was so impressed with Mr Rai's body of work that he nominated him to Magnum Photos. However, Mr Rai could join Magnum Photos only in 1977.

He was given several awards for his work. In 1972, Mr Rai was honoured with the 'Padmashree' for his body of work on Bangladesh refugees and the war. In 1992 he was awarded "Photographer of the Year" in the United States. In 2009 he was conferred Officier des Arts et des Lettres by French government.

He said, "Some people say a good picture is worth 1,000 words. I say a 1,000 words can be a lot of noise. A photograph should speak for itself and that must come through its content."

