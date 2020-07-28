World Nature Conservation Day: Quotes That Inspire Us To Act

World Nature Conservation Day 2020: The day reminds us that we need to give back to nature instead of just using resources without thinking about conservation. Rethink, replenish and recycle are key to a sustainable future. It is our duty to take care of this world we live in. World Nature Conservation Day is a great opportunity to celebrate the progress we've made and determine to take action. It's an opportunity to recommit ourselves to the beautiful Earth so that we can enjoy a more sustainable future.
World Nature Conservation Day: Let's pledge to plant trees on important days in our lives
World Nature Conservation Day: Top quotes
In honor of the nature conservation day, here are some quotes of people who motivate us.
- "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed" - Mahatma Gandhi
- "I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use" - Mother Teresa
- "Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better" - Albert Einstein
- "The Earth is a fine place and worth fighting for" - Ernest Hemingway
- "One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken" - Leo Tolstoy
- "We are the first generation to feel the effect of climate change and the last generation who can do something about it" - Barack Obama
- "It's important for me to have hope because that's my job as a parent, to have hope, for my kids, that we're not going to leave them in a world that's in shambles, that's a chaotic place, that's a dangerous place" - James Cameron
- "He that plants trees loves others besides himself" - Thomas Fuller
- "Like music and art, love of nature is a common language that can transcend political or social boundaries" - Jimmy Carter
- "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has" - Margaret Mead