World Day To Combat Desertification And Drought 2021: Theme, Significance

Desertification and Drought Day 2021: Know the theme and signification

Know All About World Day To Combat Desertification And Drought: June 17 is observed as World Day To Combat Desertification And Drought. The UN-designated day is all about a green planet, sustainable development, and health and welfare of people. "Land restoration can contribute greatly to post-COVID19 economic recovery. Investing in land restoration creates jobs and generates economic benefits, and could provide livelihoods at a time when hundreds of millions of jobs are being lost," Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of UNCCD (United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification) said ahead of World Day To Combat Desertification And Drought.

"If countries can restore the nearly 800 million hectares of degraded land they have pledged to restore by 2030, we can safeguard humanity and our planet from the looming danger," Mr Thiaw added. According to the world body, "one million species of plants and animals out of a total of eight million species are now at risk of extinction. Biodiversity loss is not just an environmental issue: it's a developmental, economic, security, social and moral issue."

World Day To Combat Desertification And Drought 2021 theme

"Restoration. Land. Recovery. We build back better with healthy land" is the theme for 2021 Desertification and Drought Day.

India's Efforts To Combat Desertification And Drought

India is working towards restoring 2.6 crore hectares of degraded land by 2030 and assisting fellow developing countries to develop land restoration strategies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a high-level United Nations dialogue on Monday. PM Modi said that land degradation affects over two-thirds of the world today and if left unchecked, it will erode the very foundations of our societies, economies, food security, health, safety and quality of life. "Therefore, we have to reduce the tremendous pressure on land and its resources. Clearly, a lot of work lies ahead of us. But we can do it. We can do it together," PM Modi said.